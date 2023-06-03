AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers: Iran lose to Vietnam [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – HANOI, Iran lost to Vietnam 3-2 at the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024 Qualifiers Round 2 Group A on Saturday.

Iran shocked Vietnam by taking the lead in the ninth minute at the Viet Tri Stadium, with the unfortunate Nguyen Thi Nhu Quynh sending the ball into her own net.

Vietnam’s response, however, was almost immediate with midfielder Hoang Thi Ngoc Anh drawing them level just a minute later.

Ngoc Minh Chuyen put Vietnam ahead in the 37th minute and Le Thi Trang’s 64th minute effort looked to have sealed the points.

Iran, however, refused to give up and narrowed the deficit through Hasti Foroozandeh’s 89th minute spot-kick but Vietnam held on for the points.

Vietnam will play Lebanon on Monday while Iran will aim to bounce back against Australia.

The Round 2 Groups A and B winners and runners-up will join the three highest-seeded teams from the AFC U19 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 – Japan, DPR Korea and Korea Republic – as well as host nation Uzbekistan at the Finals next year.