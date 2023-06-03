June 3, 2023

AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers: Iran lose to Vietnam [VIDEO]

June 3, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
4 views

Tehran Times – HANOI, Iran lost to Vietnam 3-2 at the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024 Qualifiers Round 2 Group A on Saturday.

Iran shocked Vietnam by taking the lead in the ninth minute at the Viet Tri Stadium, with the unfortunate Nguyen Thi Nhu Quynh sending the ball into her own net.

Vietnam’s response, however, was almost immediate with midfielder Hoang Thi Ngoc Anh drawing them level just a minute later.

Ngoc Minh Chuyen put Vietnam ahead in the 37th minute and Le Thi Trang’s 64th minute effort looked to have sealed the points.

Iran, however, refused to give up and narrowed the deficit through Hasti Foroozandeh’s 89th minute spot-kick but Vietnam held on for the points.

Vietnam will play Lebanon on Monday while Iran will aim to bounce back against Australia.

The Round 2 Groups A and B winners and runners-up will join the three highest-seeded teams from the AFC U19 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 – Japan, DPR Korea and Korea Republic – as well as host nation Uzbekistan at the Finals next year.

More Stories

2023 CAFA Nations Cup: Amir Ghalenoei announces initial squad list

June 2, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Golmohammadi future at Persepolis uncertain [Report]

June 2, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Alireza Beiranvand linked with Saudi Arabian clubs [Report]

June 2, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://statistik.anambaskab.go.id/slot-gacor/