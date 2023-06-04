Taremi could reach a historic record for FC Porto in the Portuguese Cup final

Ojogo.pt – LISBON, The Iranian will try to become the first FC Porto player to score and win two Portuguese Cups in a row.

In the history of the 82 previous editions of the Portuguese Cup, only three FC Porto players have scored in two consecutive finals: Fernando Gomes (1976/77 and 77/78), Jaime Magalhães (1990/91 and 91/92) and Derlei ( 2002/03 and 03/04).

However, neither managed to lift the trophy on both occasions because the dragons missed the brace, first against Sporting, then with Boavista and, more recently, against Benfica. Taremi can therefore achieve an unprecedented feat. For that, he will have to score against Braga contributing to a blue and white victory, thus becoming the first to score in two decisive games and to lift the trophy twice.

A year ago, the Iranian scored twice in the 3-1 triumph over Tondela (Vitinha signed the other) and now he will have to repeat the feat against an opponent whom he has already scored four times in ten clashes, one of which is this season. Going back, Fernando Gomes won against Braga, in 1977, and scored in the next final against Sporting (1-1), taking the decision to the very final that the blue and white people would lose. Later, the ill-fated gold bibota would celebrate again at Jamor, in the 4-1 thrashing of Rio Ave (1984).

Jaime Magalhães scored one of the goals in the triumph over Beira-Mar, in 90/91 and then scored the honor in the defeat against Boavista. Like Gomes, the former midfielder had already scored in another final, contributing to the 1987/88 victory. As for Derlei, he scored the only goal in the victory over Leiria (02/03) and then also scored in the following edition, lost by 1-2 against Benfica. As a curiosity, it should be added that Hernâni (55/56 and 57/58), Aloísio (93/94 and 97/98) and Jardel (97/98 and 99/00) also scored in two finals, but they were not followed up.