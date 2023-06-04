Alireza Jahanbakhsh shares desire to remain at Feyenoord

Footballtransfers.com – ROTTERDAM, Alireza Jahanbakhsh has suggested that he will be playing in Feyenoord’s kit next season.

The attacker already told De Telegraaf last Friday that he is not looking for a transfer and his agent Amir Hashemi also sees no reason to look for a new club for his client. Although Jahanbakhsh’s contract will expire next summer, Feyenoord has a unilateral option for another year.

“The only competition Jahanbakhsh has never played in is the Champions League,” Hashemi emphasizes. “His preference is to stay with Feyenoord and experience what it’s like to play at an even higher level. Alireza has a one-year contract and the club has an option for an extra season. I’ll probably talk sometime in the next few days with Feyenoord about their plans.”

Jahanbakhsh indicated this week that he wanted to focus on his vacation and the upcoming friendly matches with the national team of Iran. “I feel very much at home in Rotterdam and loved by the supporters. That is very important to me. We’ve had two good years. I have never experienced anything like this before. That makes us want to win even more prizes. We want more and more. To start with in the Champions League, I have never played in that. If it’s up to me, there’s every reason to stay. Everything feels good, but you never know in football.”

Hashemi feels the same way. “If Alireza were to leave at all, it must be an offer that cannot be refused, a good competition, a beautiful country and the finances must be in order.” However, Jahanbakhsh feels at home in South Rotterdam: “The club, from the director to the technical staff, has a lot of confidence in Alireza. Another important factor is that the fans are now happy with Alireza. It is also important that he has a good and close relationship with his teammates. He feels very good at Feyenoord and that is crucial.”

Jahanbakhsh was by no means always undisputed in De Kuip, but with a strong second half of the season, he contributed with five goals, including two against PSV, and seven assists, to Feyenoord’s sixteenth national title. According to the FootballTransfers algorithm, the Expected Transfer Value (xTV) of the attacker, who will turn thirty in August, is 4.5 million euros.