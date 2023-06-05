June 5, 2023

Antonio Manicone introduced as Team Melli assistant

June 5, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Italian coach Antonio Manicone was introduced as Iran national football team assistant coach on Monday.

The 56-year-old coach will start his job from the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup, scheduled for June 10 to 20.

Team Melli are in Group A along with Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan.

Group A consists of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Oman.

Manicone, who has played in Italian teams Inter, Palermo, Genoa and Perugia, started his coaching career in Inter in 2004 and has also worked as assistant in Lazio, Switzerland national football team and Bordeaux.

Iran will participate in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup as part of preparation for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

