June 5, 2023

Taremi’s Porto claims Cup of Portugal title

Tasnim – PORTO, Porto football team defeated Braga 2-0 to win 82nd edition of Cup of Portugal.

Andre Horta and Otavio were on target for Porto in the match, held at the Centro Desportivo Nacional do Jamor.

Porto has won the cup three out of the last four seasons, with Braga winning the other time in 2021.

Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi played a key role in winning the Portuguese Cup.

A year ago, Taremi scored twice in the 3-1 triumph over Tondela.

