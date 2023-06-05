AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers: Iran lose to Australia [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – HANOI, Iran lost to Australia 3-0 on Monday at the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024 Qualifiers Round 2 Group A.

A win for Vietnam against Lebanon in Monday’s later match will confirm both the hosts’ and Australia’s spots in the Finals.

Kahli Johnson starred with a brace as Australia continued from where they left off in their opening match against Lebanon, the-afc.com reported.

Johnson, who scored once in the 5-0 win over Lebanon, netted twice within a minute to put Australia in a commanding position against Iran.

The first was scored in the 28th minute with Johnson remarkably finding the back of the net again seconds later.

Substitute Ella O’Grady added the third in the 84th minute.

Australia will face hosts Vietnam in their final match on Wednesday while Iran will take on Lebanon.

Group B, meanwhile, kicks off on Tuesday with China PR playing Chinese Taipei in the opening match with hosts Myanmar to face Nepal in the later match.

The Round 2 Groups A and B winners and runners-up will join the three highest-seeded teams from the AFC U-19 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 – Japan, DPR Korea and Korea Republic – as well as host nation Uzbekistan at the Finals next year.



*Full match