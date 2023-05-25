May 25, 2023

Esteghlal Khuzestan wins promotion to Iran Professional League

May 25, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Esteghlal Khuzestan football team won promotion to the 2023/24 Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

The Ahvaz based football club defeated Arman Gohar 4-0 and won the promotion as the second team.

Esteghlal Khuzestan had previously won the IPL title at the 2015/16 season.

Shams Azar have previously won the title of the 2022/23 Azadegan League title and advanced to IPL as the first team.

Naft Masjed Soleyman and Mes Kerman were already relegated from IPL and Shams Azar and Esteghlal Khuzestan replaced them in the top-flight league.

