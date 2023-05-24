Cyprus Cup Final: Ansarifard scores winner against AEL Limassol [VIDEO]

Infobae.com – NICOSIA, Thanks to the goal from Iranian forward Karim Ansarifard six minutes from time, Omonia Nicosia clinched their 16th Cyprus Cup title after beating AEL Limassol, who once again will be runners-up.

The balance was maintained in the Nei GSP Stadium until the last stretch when Fotis Papoulis sent Ansarifard through to on goal. The striker managed to put the ball past the AEL keeper to ensure the winner.

Sofronis Avgousti’s Omonia won its sixteenth Cup title, the second in a row, and is now closing in on APOEL who has twenty-one trophies and is the most successful club in Cyrpus.