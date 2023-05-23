May 23, 2023

Fenerbahce interested in Mehdi Taremi [Report]

May 23, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – ISTANBUL, Turkey’s giant football club Fenerbahce is interested in signing Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi, according to Turkish media.

The 30-year-old forward, whose contract will expire in 2024, has scored 26 goals and had 13 assists in 48 matches for Porto in the current season.

Taremi has also scored 30 goals in 65 matches for Iran national football team.

The French football club Paris Saint-Germain has also reportedly shown interest in hiring the player in the summer.

