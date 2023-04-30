April 30, 2023

U17 Women’s WC Qualifiers: Iran defeats Jordan to book place in Round 2 [VIDEO]

April 30, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
1 views

Tehran Times – ZARQA, The cast for Round 2 of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Indonesia 2024 Qualifiers was finalized on Sunday with Iran confirming their spots.

Iran defeated Jordan 7-1 to emerge the Group H winners, having edged Nepal 1-0 in their opening match.

The eight group winners will be divided into two groups in Round 2, which is scheduled for September 16 to 24, the-afc.com reported.

The top two teams from each group will join the three highest-seeded sides from the AFC U-16 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 – defending champions Japan, DPR Korea, and China PR – and hosts Indonesia in the Finals, set for April 7 to 20, 2024.

Full Match:

More Stories

Persepolis beat Gol Gohar to advance to Hazfi Cup semis [VIDEO]

April 30, 2023 Kamran D.

Hazfi Cup: Esteghlal into semifinals after win over Pars Janoubi [VIDEO]

April 29, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

2023 CAFA Championships: Iran drawn into Group B

April 26, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/