U17 Women’s WC Qualifiers: Iran defeats Jordan to book place in Round 2 [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – ZARQA, The cast for Round 2 of the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Indonesia 2024 Qualifiers was finalized on Sunday with Iran confirming their spots.

Iran defeated Jordan 7-1 to emerge the Group H winners, having edged Nepal 1-0 in their opening match.

The eight group winners will be divided into two groups in Round 2, which is scheduled for September 16 to 24, the-afc.com reported.

The top two teams from each group will join the three highest-seeded sides from the AFC U-16 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 – defending champions Japan, DPR Korea, and China PR – and hosts Indonesia in the Finals, set for April 7 to 20, 2024.

Full Match: