April 30, 2023

Hull City coach Rosenior happy with Sayyadmanesh

April 30, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
12 views

Yorkshire Post – HULL, IT HAS taken time for a fair number of Hull City’s overseas contingent to settle since joining the club – and few would suggest otherwise.

Their Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is firmly among that bracket.

Perhaps understandably given his age, the 21-year-old remains a work in progress, but his recent performances have delivered more than enough to suggest that he has the attributes to be a success at the Championship level over time.

Hull City football team head coach Liam Rosenior says that their forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh gives everything during the match.

The 21-year-old remains a work in progress, but his recent performances have delivered more than enough to suggest that he has the attributes to be a success at Championship level over time.

“We forget he is only 21. He still needs to work a lot in terms of his tactical understanding of the game. I think he can improve technically as well and we are working really hard with him,” Rosenior said.

“But what I love about him is that he gives everything. He runs up and down that pitch and he is a wonderful header (of the ball) with unbelievable athletic abilities. But sometimes, I forget how young he is,” the coach added.

“He’s a great lad as well and someone I have been really happy to work with,” Rosenior said.

More Stories

Taremi PK helps Porto stay in the title race after beating Boavista [VIDEO]

April 30, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

U17 Women’s WC Qualifiers: Iran defeats Jordan to book place in Round 2 [VIDEO]

April 30, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Persepolis beat Gol Gohar to advance to Hazfi Cup semis [VIDEO]

April 30, 2023 Kamran D.
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/