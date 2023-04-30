Hull City coach Rosenior happy with Sayyadmanesh

Yorkshire Post – HULL, IT HAS taken time for a fair number of Hull City’s overseas contingent to settle since joining the club – and few would suggest otherwise.

Their Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is firmly among that bracket.

Perhaps understandably given his age, the 21-year-old remains a work in progress, but his recent performances have delivered more than enough to suggest that he has the attributes to be a success at the Championship level over time.

“We forget he is only 21. He still needs to work a lot in terms of his tactical understanding of the game. I think he can improve technically as well and we are working really hard with him,” Rosenior said.

“But what I love about him is that he gives everything. He runs up and down that pitch and he is a wonderful header (of the ball) with unbelievable athletic abilities. But sometimes, I forget how young he is,” the coach added.

“He’s a great lad as well and someone I have been really happy to work with,” Rosenior said.