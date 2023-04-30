April 30, 2023

Taremi PK helps Porto stay in the title race after beating Boavista [VIDEO]

April 30, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Porto, 30/04/2023 - O Futebol Clube do Porto recebeu esta noite o Boavista Futebol Clube, no Estádio do Dragão, em jogo da 30ª jornada da I Liga 2022/23 . Festa de Taremi Ivan Marcano (Ivan Del Val/Global Imagens)

Portugoal.net – PORTO, Porto kept their faint Primeira Liga title hopes alive after beating Boavista 1-0 at Estádio do Dragão.

Chances were hard to come by in the first half which saw Sérgio Conceição make three changes at the break.

The Dragons were soon awarded a penalty when Ricardo Mangas brought down André Franco, Mehdi Taremi stepping up and converting the spot kick in the 59th minute.

Iván Marcano was sent off seven minutes later which increased the tension, but the Panthers were unable to find an equaliser, Robert Boženík denied by Diogo Costa in the closing stages.

The victory sees the status quo remain at the top of the Primeira Liga with four matches remaining, Porto four points behind Benfica with Braga two points further back.

