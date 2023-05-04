May 4, 2023

IPL: Esteghlal and Sa Pinto reach verbal agreement [Report]

May 4, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football club, and Ricardo Sa Pinto have reached a verbal agreement to continue cooperation in the next season.

The Blues are still the favorites to defend the title in the Iran Professional League and they have also qualified for the Hazfi Cup semifinals under the leadership of the Portuguese coach.

Esteghlal’s caretaker Hojjat Karimi has held a meeting with Sa Pinto to discuss cooperation in the next season.

Ricardo Sa Pinto was named Esteghlal coach in June 2022 as Farhad Majidi’s replacement.

