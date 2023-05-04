Iran U23 football still undecided on new coach

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iran U23 football team is still without a coach as time runs out.

The football federation of Iran and the country’s Olympic Committee have not reached an agreement on choosing a new head coach for the U23 team.

Media reports suggest that Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei is interested in appointing Paykan coach Mojtaba Hosseini but U23 team director Habib Kashani aims to name Zob Ahan coach Mehdi Tartar as head coach.

Mehdi Mahdavikia resigned from his post as head coach of the U23 team in October 2022 and the team is currently without a coach with four months remaining until the 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification.

The competition will be held from Sept. 4 to 12 in Qatar.

The 2024 AFC U23 Asian Cup will act as the AFC qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s football tournament.