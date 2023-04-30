April 30, 2023

Persepolis beat Gol Gohar to advance to Hazfi Cup semis [VIDEO]

April 30, 2023 Kamran D.
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (3 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
11 views

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team earned their place in 2022/23 Hazfi Cup’s semifinals with a 2-1 win over Gol Gohar here on Sunday.

Mehdi Torabi opened the scoring for the hosts in the 31st minute from the penalty spot and Isa Alekasir doubled the lead before the halftime.

Reza Shekari pulled a goal back with a header in the 52nd minute.

Earlier in the day, Nassaji defeated Paykan 3-0 thanks to goals from Hamed Shiri, Behrouz Norouzifard (own goal) and Reza Jafari.

Esteghlal and Havadar have already booked their place in the semifinals.

Hazfi Cup is the Iranian football knockout cup competition, run by the Iranian Football Federation. Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles.

Nassaji Mazandaran are the titleholders.

More Stories

U17 Women’s WC Qualifiers: Iran defeats Jordan to book place in Round 2 [VIDEO]

April 30, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Hazfi Cup: Esteghlal into semifinals after win over Pars Janoubi [VIDEO]

April 29, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

2023 CAFA Championships: Iran drawn into Group B

April 26, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/