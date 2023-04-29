April 29, 2023

Hazfi Cup: Esteghlal into semifinals after win over Pars Janoubi [VIDEO]

April 29, 2023
Tehran Times – JAM, Esteghlal football team defeated Pars Jonoubi 1-0 in Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

In the match held in Takhti Stadium in Jam, Saeid Mehri scored the winner for the visiting team in the 97th minute.

Havadar also defeated first-tier Esteghlal Mollasani 2-1 in Mollasani’s Shohada Stadium.

Mohammad Chaharmahali and Masoud Shojaei were on target for the visiting team and Mohammadamin Saeidavi scored Mollasani’s goal.

On Sunday, Persepolis will host Gol Gohar Sirjan in Tehran and Nassaji meet Paykan in Ghaemshahr.

Hazfi Cup is the Iranian football knockout cup competition, run by the Iranian Football Federation. Esteghlal is the most successful club with seven titles.

Nassaji Mazandaran is the current titleholder.

