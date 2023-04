2023 CAFA Championships: Iran drawn into Group B

Tehran Times – BISHKEK, Iran national football team has been drawn along with Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan in Group B of the 2023 CAFA Championships.

Group B consists of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Oman.

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will host the competition from June 10 to 20.

The teams drawn in Group B will play their matches on June 10, 13, and 16 and Group A matches will be held on June 11, 14, and 17.

The final match and the match for the third place will be played on June 20 in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.