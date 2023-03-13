IPL: Sanat Naft held by Malavan, Zob Ahan defeats Nassaji [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – ABADAN, Sanat Naft football team shared the spoils with Malavan in a 1-1 draw in Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchday 23 on Monday.

Struggling Sanat Naft, headed by Abdollah Veisi, needed the win to move up the table but just earned one point in their home game.

Ahmad Shariatzadeh scored for Sanat Naft in the 29th minute but his goal was canceled out by Mehran Ahmadi two minutes later in Abadan.

In Isfahan, Zob Ahan defeated Nassaji 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Mohammadreza Soleymani in the second half.

Sanat Naft is 15th in the table with 13 points out of 23 matches.