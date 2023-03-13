March 13, 2023

Iran U20 had potential to qualify for the WC: Asghar Maziar

March 13, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
90 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iranian football expert and head coach of the U14 national football team, Asghar Maziar, shared his view about the failure of Iran U20 to book their place at the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup Indonesia.

Iran failed to qualify for the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup semifinals after suffering a 1-0 loss against Iraq.

“Iran U20 team had the potential to qualify for the World Cup,” said Maziar in his exclusive interview with the Tehran Times.” We could have defeated Iraq if we had used some better strategies in the decisive game against them”.

However, Maziar supported the technical staff of the team.

“Considering the short time that the technical staff took charge of the team and the number of friendly games and preparation camps, I think they have done an acceptable job with the U20 team,” he added.

“Of course, I believe that Iran could have won the game against Iraq with some better tactical and individual decisions, but overall, the coaching staff of the team can earn passing grades because of their performance on the team.

“We should not forget that due to political sanctions against Iran, the country’s football federation cannot provide any friendly game requested by the national teams head coach in all categories, from youth team to the senior one,” added the head coach of U14 Iran football team.

When asked about the plans that the Iranian football federation should have for the U20 team, Maziar answered, “Football youth teams need stability in their coaching staff. In these teams, the development of the players should be more important than the results. The football community must be more patient regarding such teams and let their players and coaching staff work on long-term projects to make a new generation in the country’s football. This happens in developed countries and we should follow their paths.

“The support of the U20 team and their participation in various international tournaments should continue so that the talented players of this team can help Iran’s national teams in higher age groups, such as U23 and senior national team,” concluded Maziar.

More Stories

IPL: Sanat Naft held by Malavan, Zob Ahan defeats Nassaji [VIDEO]

March 13, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Esteghlal beat Foolad to move to second place [VIDEO]

March 12, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Amir Ghalenoei named Iran football coach

March 12, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
situs slot gacor provider terbaik agen toto slot terpercaya 2023 agen toto togel terpercaya 2023 situs toto togel pasaran resmi terbaik bandar toto macau pasaran resmi toto togel bandar toto slot gacor 4d 2023 bo togel online pasaran terlengkap sepanjang masa bo toto slot terlengkap sepanjang masa situs toto togel 2023 bet 100 perak daftar toto slot dan toto togel 2023 bermain toto togel dengan bet hanya 100 perak daftar toto slot bonus new member terpercaya bermain toto slot pelayanan 24 jam nonstop agen slot gacor 4d hadiah terbesar bandar toto slot provider terbaik toto slot gacor 4d hingga toto togel toto togel pasaran resmi terpercaya agen togel online terbesar 2023 situs togel online terpercaya 2023 bo togel online paling resmi 2023 situs slot online pasti gacor bo slot online deposit tanpa potongan situs toto togel dan toto slot bonus new member situs toto slot gacor 4d winsortoto winsortoto agen toto togel dan bo toto slot terpercaya agen togel online pasaran toto macau situs toto togel bet 100 perak agen toto slot terpercaya pasti gacor bo togel online hadiah 4d 10 juta situs toto togel resmi terpercaya dan terlengkap situs toto slot dan toto togel deposit 10rb tanpa potongan bandar toto togel hadiah 4d 10 juta agen togel online bonus new member bandar toto togel terbesar hadiah 4d 10 juta situs toto slot gacor anti rungkad bandar toto togel terpercaya dengan bonus new member bo toto togel bet 100 perak hadiah terbesar bandar toto togel pasaran resmi lisensi pagcor situs toto slot gacor 4d haidah terbesar 2023 bandar toto togel pasaran lengkap terbaik situs toto slot engine terpercaya pasti gacor situs toto togel resmi bet hanya 100 perak situs toto online resmi lisensi pagcor situs toto togel resmi dan bandar toto slot gacor terbaik bandar toto togel resmi dan terlengkap 2023 bo toto togel situs toto togel deposit pulsa tanpa potongan situs toto slot terpercaya agen toto togel dan situs toto slot terpercaya bo toto togel resmi dan agen toto slot terpercaya agen toto togel terpercaya resmi dan terlengkap situs toto slot terbaik anti nawala togel online resmi pasaran terlengkap situs toto macau dari toto togel resmi dan terpercaya bandar toto slot gacor dari toto togel 4d terbesar agen toto togel resmi pasaran terlengkap dan resmi situs toto togel resmi pasaran lengkap bet 100 situs toto togel yang menyediakan permainan toto slot gacor agen toto togel bet 100 bonus harian situs toto togel resmi pasaran togel hongkong resmi toto togel dari situs toto terpercaya sepanjang masa bandar toto slot dan situs toto togel 4d Situs Togel Online Pasarean Toto Macau Terbaik ltdtoto winsortoto