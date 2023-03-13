Yadegar Rostami signs new contract with Pogoń Szczecin

24Kurier.pl – SZCZECIN, Yadegar Rostami has signed a new contract with Pogoń Szczecin. The Iran U-23 international has signed a deal until June 2026.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined the Duma of Pomerania in January 2022. In recent months, he has been training regularly with the first team, and with the senior team he has also had winter preparations for the spring round.

In the ongoing games, he was twice in the match squad for the match of PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa, including the last match against Zagłębie Lubin, but he has not yet made his debut in the top division.

This season, he played 10 matches in the third-league reserves of Pogoń II and scored three goals. He is also the leader of the scorers of the Central Youth League, in which he scored 10 goals in six appearances in the fall.

Rostami’s contract is another contract signed by Pogoń with young players in recent days. Last week, the first professional contracts with the club were signed by three fifteen-year-olds, representatives of Poland in this age category – Maksymilian Jóźwiak, Kamil Baj and Mateusz Bartkowiak. All of them, like Rostami, signed three-year contracts with Pogoń.