March 13, 2023

Yadegar Rostami signs new contract with Pogoń Szczecin

March 13, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
32 views

24Kurier.pl – SZCZECIN, Yadegar Rostami has signed a new contract with Pogoń Szczecin. The Iran U-23 international has signed a deal until June 2026.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined the Duma of Pomerania in January 2022. In recent months, he has been training regularly with the first team, and with the senior team he has also had winter preparations for the spring round. 

In the ongoing games, he was twice in the match squad for the match of PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa, including the last match against Zagłębie Lubin, but he has not yet made his debut in the top division. 

This season, he played 10 matches in the third-league reserves of Pogoń II and scored three goals. He is also the leader of the scorers of the Central Youth League, in which he scored 10 goals in six appearances in the fall.

Rostami’s contract is another contract signed by Pogoń with young players in recent days. Last week, the first professional contracts with the club were signed by three fifteen-year-olds, representatives of Poland in this age category – Maksymilian Jóźwiak, Kamil Baj and Mateusz Bartkowiak. All of them, like Rostami, signed three-year contracts with Pogoń.

More Stories

Iran to participate in first senior men’s CAFA tournament in June 2023

March 13, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Sanat Naft held by Malavan, Zob Ahan defeats Nassaji [VIDEO]

March 13, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran U20 had potential to qualify for the WC: Asghar Maziar

March 13, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
situs slot gacor provider terbaik agen toto slot terpercaya 2023 agen toto togel terpercaya 2023 situs toto togel pasaran resmi terbaik bandar toto macau pasaran resmi toto togel bandar toto slot gacor 4d 2023 bo togel online pasaran terlengkap sepanjang masa bo toto slot terlengkap sepanjang masa situs toto togel 2023 bet 100 perak daftar toto slot dan toto togel 2023 bermain toto togel dengan bet hanya 100 perak daftar toto slot bonus new member terpercaya bermain toto slot pelayanan 24 jam nonstop agen slot gacor 4d hadiah terbesar bandar toto slot provider terbaik toto slot gacor 4d hingga toto togel toto togel pasaran resmi terpercaya agen togel online terbesar 2023 situs togel online terpercaya 2023 bo togel online paling resmi 2023 situs slot online pasti gacor bo slot online deposit tanpa potongan situs toto togel dan toto slot bonus new member situs toto slot gacor 4d winsortoto winsortoto agen toto togel dan bo toto slot terpercaya agen togel online pasaran toto macau situs toto togel bet 100 perak agen toto slot terpercaya pasti gacor bo togel online hadiah 4d 10 juta situs toto togel resmi terpercaya dan terlengkap situs toto slot dan toto togel deposit 10rb tanpa potongan bandar toto togel hadiah 4d 10 juta agen togel online bonus new member bandar toto togel terbesar hadiah 4d 10 juta situs toto slot gacor anti rungkad bandar toto togel terpercaya dengan bonus new member bo toto togel bet 100 perak hadiah terbesar bandar toto togel pasaran resmi lisensi pagcor situs toto slot gacor 4d haidah terbesar 2023 bandar toto togel pasaran lengkap terbaik situs toto slot engine terpercaya pasti gacor situs toto togel resmi bet hanya 100 perak situs toto online resmi lisensi pagcor situs toto togel resmi dan bandar toto slot gacor terbaik bandar toto togel resmi dan terlengkap 2023 bo toto togel situs toto togel deposit pulsa tanpa potongan situs toto slot terpercaya agen toto togel dan situs toto slot terpercaya bo toto togel resmi dan agen toto slot terpercaya agen toto togel terpercaya resmi dan terlengkap situs toto slot terbaik anti nawala togel online resmi pasaran terlengkap situs toto macau dari toto togel resmi dan terpercaya bandar toto slot gacor dari toto togel 4d terbesar agen toto togel resmi pasaran terlengkap dan resmi situs toto togel resmi pasaran lengkap bet 100 situs toto togel yang menyediakan permainan toto slot gacor agen toto togel bet 100 bonus harian situs toto togel resmi pasaran togel hongkong resmi toto togel dari situs toto terpercaya sepanjang masa bandar toto slot dan situs toto togel 4d Situs Togel Online Pasarean Toto Macau Terbaik ltdtoto winsortoto