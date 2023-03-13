Iran to participate in first senior men’s CAFA tournament in June 2023

Asiaplustj.info – BISHKEK, The first championship in the history of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) with the participation of men’s national teams will be held from the 9th to the 21st of June this year.

All six member associations of the Association – Iran, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan have given their confirmation for participation in the CAFA-2023 championship and several federations involved have made the announcement.

The Russian national team, which has also confirmed its participation, will also take part in the tournament. Also, the Central Asian Football Association will invite one Asian team to participate in the new tournament.

According to the plans of the organizers, following the results of the draw for the first championship of the Central Asian Football Association, eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each, where the matches will be held in a round-robin system in one round.

Then the winners of the groups will meet in the final. Teams that take second place in their quartets will compete for third place.

For Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Iran, participation in the CAFA-2023 championship will be one of the stages of preparation for the upcoming Asian Cup-2023, which will be held from January 12 to February 10, 2024, in Qatar.