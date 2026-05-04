Sayyadmanesh scores brace against OHL Leuven [VIDEO]

Nieuwsblad.be – WESTERLO, Westerlo faced OHL in a dramatic match that saw them go from 0-3 down to a 3-3 draw.

With the view of possible European football, Westerlo against OH Leuven had absolutely something to play for.

Westerlo started badly against OH Leuven. Abdoul Traoré, after his time at OHL’s U23 clearly ready for men’s football, turned up well on the first goal and tapped in from close range to make it 0-1 to the visitors.

After thirteen minutes, Wouter George doubled the lead, a first goal for the born Leuven local.

Kyan Vaesen added a third just before the half-time break, giving OHL Leuven a three goal advantage.

As if all the energy of Westerlo had been saved for the second half, the hope came back in the after four minutes into the second half. Sayyadmanesh climbed strongly above Gil and headed in a corner (50′). Two minutes later, Sakamoto scored their second, placing the ball between the legs of Leuven keepers.

After several penalty calls for Westerlo, they finally got one and the referee pointed to the spot. Sayyadmanesh converted the penalty and his second of the afternoon.

The scoreline remained the same for the remainder of the match, seeing Westerlo make an incredible second-half comeback, to steal a point.