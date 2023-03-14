Iran likely to play friendly against Indonesia [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iran national football team will likely play Indonesia in a friendly match in late March.

Team Melli is to meet Russia in a warm-up match in Tehran on March 23rd and the football federation of Iran is going to arrange another friendly for the national side.

Media reports suggest that Iran will face Indonesia or an African team on March 26th or 28th in Tehran.

Amir Ghalenoei was appointed as Iran’s coach on Sunday until the end of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

He will start his work on March 19th.