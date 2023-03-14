Iran beat Tajikistan at 2023 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship

Tehran Times – HISOR, Iran defeated Tajikistan 7-0 in the 2023 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship on Tuesday.

In the match held at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, Somayeh Esmaeili scored a hat-trick, while Maryam Dini netted a brace. Maedeh Birang and Shadan Shahmiri scored a goal each.

Iran had lost to Uzbekistan 4-1 in their opening match.

Iran is scheduled to play Kyrgyzstan on Thursday.

Uzbekistan is the defending champions having won the inaugural tournament in 2021.

The tournament is being held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from March 12 to 16.

The 2023 CAFA U17 Women’s Championship is the 2nd edition of the CAFA U-17 Women’s Championship, the international women’s youth football championship organized by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) for the women’s under-17 national teams of Central Asia.

A total of four teams including host Tajikistan participate in the tournament, with Kyrgyz Republic debuting in the tournament.