Taremi helps Porto down Vizela to fuel ongoing Benfica pursuit [IDEO]

Portugoal.net – PORTO, FC Porto have secured second place for another week with a 2-0 victory at home to Vizela as they hunt down league-leaders Benfica in defence of the Primeira Liga title.

The Dragons were made to wait until the 41st minute to break the deadlock, bagged by the ever-impressive Pepê before the half-time interval.

The wait for the second promised to be just as excruciating, however, as Mehdi Taremi, with four minutes of normal time left, put the game to bed and reinstated the gap between themselves and on-song Benfica to eight points, with the Northern outfit still with a game in hand to look forward to.

Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2LYiDpHT48