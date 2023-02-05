Jahanbakhsh scores brace against PSV [VIDEO]

Nu.nl – ROTTERDAM, Iran international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored two goals for Feyenoord against PSV.

The Iranian footballer was a second-half sub as Feyenoord trailed by two goals to nil. Jahanbakhsh was the game-changer as he scored 2 goals in the 81st and 96th minutes against PSV on Sunday.

Feyenoord and PSV shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the end of the game.

With the achieved result, Feyenoord remained first in the Dutch Eredivisie.

“I heard the fans chant my name after the 2-2. That was very nice,” said Jahanbahsh after the match. “Since I’ve been playing at Feyenoord, it’s been with ups and downs, but I have the feeling that De Kuip is always behind me.”

Jahanbakhsh further stated that the quality of the group is also of a high level. He could therefore understand that trainer Slot did not let him start against PSV. “Of course I found that difficult, I always want to start. But everyone wants that. We have several good players in every position. And for the two wing positions we have a total of five options.”

In addition to Jahanbakhsh, these are Javairô Dilrosun and Igor Paixão, who had a starting place against PSV, and Oussama Idrissi and Patrik Walemark, who were also allowed to come on.

“All those wingers are of a high level,” said Jahanbakhsh. “We make each other stronger. That’s why we’re at the top. Moreover, we need each other in a long season in which we still compete on three fronts. I prefer to play everything. And if I don’t play, then I’m ready to come on as a substitute to make the difference.”