Iran remains seventh in World Futsal Ranking

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran national futsal team remained unchanged in the world futsal ranking released on Sunday.

Team Melli is seventh in the table with 1,549 points.

Brazil leads the table with 1,794 points.

Spain (1,771) and Portugal (1,751) sit in the second and third places, respectively.

Argentina (1,676), Russia (1,669), and Kazakhstan (1,570) are fourth to sixth in the table.

Iran remains the best Asian team in the table, followed by Japan and Uzbekistan.