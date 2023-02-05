February 6, 2023

Iran U17 defeats Belarus U16 in Development Cup [VIDEO]

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (2 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
184 views

Pressball.by – MINSK, In the Development Cup match opener Belarus U-16 side was defeated by Iran’s U-17s.

The Iranians won the game 4:0 with goals from

Razaghinia (8′, 40′), Mohammad A. (63′) and Alireza H. (75′).

The tournament will be held from Feb. 5th to 11th in Minsk.

A total of six U17 football teams, namely Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia, as well as Belarus U16 and Russia U16 teams, will compete in the tournament.

The teams are divided into two groups. Iran, headed by Hossein Abdi, is drawn in Group B along with Russia, Tajikistan, and Belarus U16.

Full Match

LINK PARTTNER: slot5000 gaspol168 ligaplay88 sky77 roma77 zeus138 hoki99 pokerseri autowin88 vegasslot77 warungtoto aladdin138 elanggame