Iran U17 defeats Belarus U16 in Development Cup [VIDEO]

Pressball.by – MINSK, In the Development Cup match opener Belarus U-16 side was defeated by Iran’s U-17s.

The Iranians won the game 4:0 with goals from

Razaghinia (8′, 40′), Mohammad A. (63′) and Alireza H. (75′).

The tournament will be held from Feb. 5th to 11th in Minsk.

A total of six U17 football teams, namely Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia, as well as Belarus U16 and Russia U16 teams, will compete in the tournament.

The teams are divided into two groups. Iran, headed by Hossein Abdi, is drawn in Group B along with Russia, Tajikistan, and Belarus U16.

