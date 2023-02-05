February 6, 2023

IPL: Esteghlal back on title track [VIDEO]

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Esteghlal football team battled back from a 1-0 down to beat Mes Kerman 3-2 in Matchweek 18 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Moein Abbasian put the hosts into the lead in the 10th minute in Kerman’s Mes Stadium but his goal was canceled out by an own goal from Milad Khodaei nine minutes later.

Jafar Salmani and Mehdi Ghaedi were on target in 70th and 73rd minutes for Esteghlal.

Aref Rostami reduced the deficit in the injury time.

Struggling Sanat Naft suffered a 1-0 home loss against Havadar, Mes Rafsanjan and Zob Ahan shared the spoils in a goalless draw and Paykan drew 0-0 with Naft Masjed Soleyman.

Esteghlal moved up to third place, just three points behind Sepahan and Persepolis.

