Kayserispor’s Ali Karimi scores winner against Başakşehir [VIDEO]

KAYSERI, Kayserispor defeated Başakşehir 1-0 in the 22nd week of the Super League.

The team of Çağdaş Atan met with Kayserispor in Başakşehir. Kayseri is currently under the management of Emre Belözoğlu.

Kayserispor won the fight 1-0 and got 3 points. The goal scorer who brought Kayserispor the victory was Iranian midfielder Ali Karimi in the 49th minute.

Kayserispor, which won the last 3 games against Başakşehir without conceding a goal, increased its score to 32. Başakşehir, whose streak of 2 matches ended, remained at 40 points.

In the 23rd week of the Super League, Kayserispor will face Giresunspor away. Başakşehir will be a guest of Alanyaspor.