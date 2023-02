Dhnet.be – ISTANBUL, The Iranian winger from Sporting is on loan with the option to buy in Turkey.

It was expected, and it is now official: Ali Gholizadeh, attacking winger of Sporting de Charleroi, joins the Turkish club Kasimpasa. It is a loan with an option to buy.

It was the player’s desire to get closer to Iran, for essentially private reasons.

Gholizadeh (26) will have played 143 games with the Zebras since his arrival in 2018.