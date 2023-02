Tasnim – MUSCAT, Iran beach soccer team defeated Oman in a friendly match held in Muscat on Wednesday.

The match finished 2-2 in the regular time but Iran defeated its rival 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

Team Melli will play Oman once again on Friday.

Iran prepares for the 2023 AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand.

Iran is drawn in Group B along with the UAE, Malaysia and Uzbekistan.