IPL: Persepolis held, Sepahan move top [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team was to a goalless draw against Aluminum in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Wednesday, while Sepahan defeated Gol Gohar 4-1 to move top of the table.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Persepolis were reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute after goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand fouled an Aluminum winger outside the area.

The Reds were dominant in the second half but failed to find the back of the net.

Earlier in the day, Sepahan defeated Gol Gohar 4-1 in Isfahan.

Shahriar Moghanlou scored a brace, Farshad Ahmadzadeh and Ramin Rezaeian were on target in the match.

Omid Noorafkan was sent off in the 48th minute.

Gol Gohar striker Kiros Stanley scored a consolation goal in the 81st minute.

Malavan defeated Nassaji 1-0 and Tractor earned a late 1-0 win over Foolad.

On Thursday, Paykan will host Naft Masjed Soleyman, and Esteghlal to play Mes in Kerman, Sanat Naft meet Havadar and Mes Rafsanjan play Zob Ahan.

Sepahan managed to move ahead of Persepolis on goal difference.