Taj remains as AFC vice president

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, President of Iran football federation Mehdi Taj remained vice president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The 33rd AFC Congress concluded in Manama, Bahrain on Wednesday, with the AFC’s Member Associations electing a new-look AFC Executive Committee for the term 2023 to 2027.

The five vice presidents, namely Hachem Haidar (Lebanon, representative of West Asia), Mehdi Taj (Iran, representative of Central Asia), Ugen Tsechup (Bhutan, representative of South Asia), Zaw Zaw (Myanmar, representative of Southeast Asia) and Ganbaatar Amgalanbaatar (Mongolia, representative of East Asia region) retained their position.

Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa officially retained his role as president for a final four-year term.