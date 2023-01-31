Carlos Queiroz announces end to Team Melli tenure

Iran's coach Carlos Queiroz looks on during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semi-final football match between Iran and Japan at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on January 28, 2019. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo credit should read GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Former Iran football team head coach Carlos Queiroz announced his departure and sent a message to Iranian football fans and members of the Team Melli coaching staff.

Under the leadership of the Portuguese coach, Iran lost to England and the US and defeated Wales in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and failed to qualify for the next stage.

“As I embark on a new journey, there are many memories I will hold on to with great joy.

I’d like to share my gratitude to my great players in Team Melli. To all my loyal Iranian staff, to the Football Federation, and to everyone who supported me and the “Team Melli Legacy”.

Thank you to all the fans for all the years of support and inspiration. To the future,” Queiroz shared on his Instagram account.

Recent reports have mentioned that Carlos Queiroz received interest from the QFA to take over the Qatari national side.