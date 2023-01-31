Azmoun to remain in Bayer Leverkusen after interest from Galatasary and Marseille [Report]

GetFootballNewsGermany.com – LEVERKUSEN, Kicker reported this afternoon that Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun will not be joining Marseille on deadline day.

This comes after the Ligue 1 club struck a deal with Sporting Braga over the signing of promising Portuguese striker Vitinha (22), which is expected to exceed €30m.

As reported via our colleagues at Get French Football News, Vitinha is expected to sign a five-and-a-half year contract with OM.

Interest in Azmoun, who only joined Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, was reported by Fabrizio Romano on Monday night. Marseille’s opening proposal for the Iranian was €10m including bonuses, but the French side also had other options.

It was also previously reported that Galatasary were also interested in the Iranian forward.

The 28-year forward has been linked with Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Galatasaray.

“I don’t know where the rumors are coming from,” Azmoun said. “I have a contract with Bayer Leverkusen and I want to be successful with the team and be a useful player for my team.”

Azmoun has played just 305 minutes across 11 Bundesliga games this season for Bayer Leverkusen and has failed to score. The 28-year-old has started just two of those games.

Although Azmoun reportedly gave the green light to join Marseille, it’s now increasingly likely that the forward will remain at the Bundesliga club as we enter the final hours.