Tractor coach Paco Jemez nominated to lead Iran [Report]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Tractor coach Paco Jemez is reportedly a candidate to take charge of Iran national football team as Carlos Queiroz’s replacement.

Spanish newspaper AS has reported that the Iranian federation has negotiated with the Spaniard.

The 52-year-old was appointed Tractor coach in early December as Kurban Berdyev’s replacement.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation (IRIFF) had also been linked with former Valencia coach Hector Cuper.

Queiroz led Team Melli of Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Iran lost to England and US and beat Wales.

The football federation didn’t renew the Portuguese coach’s contract.

The IRIFF is not in a hurry to appoint the new head coach for the National Team, since it has learned lessons from the debacle of choosing Mark Wilmots as head coach in 2019.