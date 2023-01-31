January 31, 2023

Tractor coach Paco Jemez nominated to lead Iran [Report]

14 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
224 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Tractor coach Paco Jemez is reportedly a candidate to take charge of Iran national football team as Carlos Queiroz’s replacement.

Spanish newspaper AS has reported that the Iranian federation has negotiated with the Spaniard.

The 52-year-old was appointed Tractor coach in early December as Kurban Berdyev’s replacement.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation (IRIFF) had also been linked with former Valencia coach Hector Cuper.

Queiroz led Team Melli of Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Iran lost to England and US and beat Wales.

The football federation didn’t renew the Portuguese coach’s contract.

The IRIFF is not in a hurry to appoint the new head coach for the National Team, since it has learned lessons from the debacle of choosing Mark Wilmots as head coach in 2019.

More Stories

Carlos Queiroz announces end to Team Melli tenure

13 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Azmoun to remain in Bayer Leverkusen after interest from Galatasary and Marseille [Report]

14 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran crowned champions of 2023 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship

14 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

LINK PARTTNER: slot5000 gaspol168 ligaplay88 sky77 roma77 zeus138 hoki99 pokerseri autowin88 vegasslot77 warungtoto aladdin138 elanggame