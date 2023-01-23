January 23, 2023

IPL: Enayati takes charge of struggling Naft Masjed Soleyman

14 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
109 views

Tehran Times – MASJED SOLEYMAN, Former Esteghlal forward Reza Enayati was named as the new head coach of Naft Masjed Soleyman football team.

The 46-year-old coach replaced Ebrahim Ashkesh in the Iranian top-flight football team.

He has been appointed as the Naft Masjed Soleyman head coach until the end of the season.

Enayati is the club’s third coach in the 2022/23 Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

He was without a team since parting company with Havadar in the last year.

Naft Masjed Soleyman are in serious danger of being relegated from IPL.

The team is 16th in the 16-team table.

More Stories

Alipour assists as Gil Vicente win against Casa Pia [VIDEO]

14 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran U-17 to compete at Development Cup in Belarus

14 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

CAFA tournament good chance to test players: Forouzan Soleymani

14 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan