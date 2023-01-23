CAFA tournament good chance to test players: Forouzan Soleymani

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, The Iran women’s futsal team coach Forouzan Soleymani says that the 2023 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship is a good opportunity to test her players.

Iran are scheduled to face Kyrgyzstan on Jan. 27 in their opener.

Team Melli will also play Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on Jan. 28 and 30, respectively.

“We will do our best to get good results in the CAFA tournament. The team will participate in the competition with a mixture of young talents and experienced players,” Soleymani said.

“We have short time to prepare the team for the tournament but will do our best,” she added.

The 2023 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Jan. 25 to 31.

“All teams are hard to beat and we know that Team Melli will have a difficult task ahead. Uzbekistan futsal team are the main rival but Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are strong as well,” Soleymani concluded.

The Championship will be the second edition of the CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship, the annual international futsal championship organized by CAFA for the women’s national futsal teams of Central Asia.

Iran are the defending champions, having won the 2022 inaugural edition.