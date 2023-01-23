IPL: Tractor held by Gol Gohar [VIDEO]

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Tractor football team was held to a 2-2 draw by Gol Gohar in a home game in the Iran Professional League (IPL) in Tabriz on Saturday.

Tractor forward Kaveh Rezaei was on target just five minutes into the match but Amin Ghaseminejhad canceled out his goal from the penalty spot in the 30th minute.

Gol Gohar forward Reza Shekari gave the visiting team a lead in the 34th minute but Gol Gohar defender Mehran Golzari scored an own goal and the match finished in a 2-2 draw.

In Tehran, Havadar and Aluminum shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Ezatollah Pourghaz scored for Havadar from the penalty spot and Mohammad Reza Azadi leveled the score after hour mark.

Persepolis leads the IPL table with 35 points, followed by Sepahan (30 points) and Gol Gohar (29 points).