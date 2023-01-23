Iran U-20 defeats Jordan in second friendly

Tasnim – PETRA, Iran U-20 football team defeated Jordan U-20 2-1 in a friendly match on Sunday.

Samad Marfavi’s boys had suffered a 2-0 loss at the Petra Stadium in Al-Hussein Youth City in their first match.

Milad Kor and Hossein Hajizadeh scored two goals in the second half.

The matches were held as part of the preparation for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023, which will be held in March 2023 in Uzbekistan.

Iran is drawn in Group C along with Qatar, Vietnam, and Australia.