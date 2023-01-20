IPL: Persepolis beat Zob Ahan to cement first place [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team consolidated their lead in the Iran Professional League (IPL) with a 1-0 win over Zob Ahan here at the Azadi Stadium on Friday.

The Reds’ captain Omid Alishah scored the only goal of the match with a header in the 69th minute.

Persepolis leads the table with 35 points, five points ahead of second-place Sepahan.

In Kerman, Mes defeated rock-bottom Naft Masjed Soleyman 2-0.

Sanat Naft and Foolad also shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

On Saturday, Tractor will host Gol Gohar in Tabriz and Havadar play Aluminum in Tehran.