Iran U-17 to compete at Development Cup in Belarus
Tasnim – MINSK, Iran U-17 football team will participate in the international tournament “Development Cup” in Belarus.
The tournament will be held from February 5 to 11 in Minsk.
Eight teams will take part in the tournament, namely Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia, as well as Belarus U-16 and Russia U-16 teams.
The teams are divided into two groups. Iran is in Group B along with Russia, Tajikistan, and Belarus U-16.
Tajikistan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Russia U-16 are in Group A.
Development Cup-2023 Match Schedule:
February 5 (Sunday)
Kazakhstan – Russia U-16
Russia – Tajikistan
Belarus U-16 – Iran
Belarus – Uzbekistan
February 7 (Tuesday)
Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan
Russia – Iran
Belarus U-16 – Tajikistan
Belarus – Russia U-16
February 9 (Thursday)
Russia U-16 – Uzbekistan
Tajikistan – Iran
Belarus U-16 – Russia
Belarus – Kazakhstan
February 11 (Saturday)
Fourth place of group “A” – Fourth place of group “B”
Third place of group “A” – Third place of group “B”
Second place of group “A” – Second place of group “B”
Winner of group “A” – Winner of group “B”