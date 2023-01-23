Iran U-17 to compete at Development Cup in Belarus

Tasnim – MINSK, Iran U-17 football team will participate in the international tournament “Development Cup” in Belarus.

The tournament will be held from February 5 to 11 in Minsk.

Eight teams will take part in the tournament, namely Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Russia, as well as Belarus U-16 and Russia U-16 teams.

The teams are divided into two groups. Iran is in Group B along with Russia, Tajikistan, and Belarus U-16.

Tajikistan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Russia U-16 are in Group A.

Development Cup-2023 Match Schedule:

February 5 (Sunday)

Kazakhstan – Russia U-16

Russia – Tajikistan

Belarus U-16 – Iran

Belarus – Uzbekistan

February 7 (Tuesday)

Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan

Russia – Iran

Belarus U-16 – Tajikistan

Belarus – Russia U-16

February 9 (Thursday)

Russia U-16 – Uzbekistan

Tajikistan – Iran

Belarus U-16 – Russia

Belarus – Kazakhstan

February 11 (Saturday)

Fourth place of group “A” – Fourth place of group “B”

Third place of group “A” – Third place of group “B”

Second place of group “A” – Second place of group “B”

Winner of group “A” – Winner of group “B”