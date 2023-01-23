Alipour assists as Gil Vicente win against Casa Pia [VIDEO]

Observador.pt – BERCELOS, The Barcelos rose to 14th place with 18 points, five above the relegation places, while Casa Pia who has not won for three games remains in fifth place with 27 points.

This Sunday, Gil Vicente climbed to 14th place in the Portuguese Football League after winning 3-1 at Casa Pia in a game of the 17th round.

Rafael Martins (46 minutes) gave the Lisbon side the advantage, but Gil Vicente turned the score around with two goals from Fran Navarro (50 and 62) and one from Vítor Carvalho (54) adding for the first time this season two wins followed in the championship.