January 23, 2023

Alipour assists as Gil Vicente win against Casa Pia [VIDEO]

14 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
166 views

Observador.pt – BERCELOS, The Barcelos rose to 14th place with 18 points, five above the relegation places, while Casa Pia who has not won for three games remains in fifth place with 27 points.

This Sunday, Gil Vicente climbed to 14th place in the Portuguese Football League after winning 3-1 at Casa Pia in a game of the 17th round.

Rafael Martins (46 minutes) gave the Lisbon side the advantage, but Gil Vicente turned the score around with two goals from Fran Navarro (50 and 62) and one from Vítor Carvalho (54) adding for the first time this season two wins followed in the championship.

More Stories

Iran U-17 to compete at Development Cup in Belarus

14 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

IPL: Enayati takes charge of struggling Naft Masjed Soleyman

14 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

CAFA tournament good chance to test players: Forouzan Soleymani

14 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan