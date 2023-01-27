Gholizadeh to leave Charleroi, IPL clubs interested [Report]

CHARLEROI, BELGIUM - APRIL 17 : Ali Gholizadeh midfielder of Charleroi during the Jupiler Pro League match between Sporting Charleroi and KAS Eupen on April 17, 2021 in Charleroi, Belgium, 17/04/21 ( Photo by David Hagemann / Photonews

Tehran Times – CHARLEROI, Iranian international winger Ali Gholizadeh is reportedly going to part company with Belgian top-flight side Charleroi.

Gholizadeh’s wife, Yasaman Farmani, has returned to Iran for medical reasons and he wants to join her.

Gholizadeh was absent in the match against Club Brugge, where two teams spoiled the shares in a 2-2 draw.

The winger joined Charleroi from Saipa in 2018.

Gholizadeh was a member of the Iran national football team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Iranian media reports suggest that he has been linked with IPL clubs Persepolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan, and Emirati club Ittihad Kalba.