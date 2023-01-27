January 29, 2023

Iran start 2023 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship on high

Tehran Times – TASHKENT, Iran’s women’s futsal team defeated Kyrgyzstan 5-0 in the 2023 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship opening match.

Fereshteh Karimi scored two goals, while Maral Torkman, Mahsa Kamali, and Fatemeh Rahmati scored a goal each.

Iran is scheduled to face Tajikistan on Saturday.

The round-robin tournament is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Jan. 25 to 31.

The Championship is the second edition of the CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship, the annual international futsal championship organized by CAFA for the women’s national futsal teams of Central Asia.

Iran is the defending champion, having won the 2022 inaugural edition.

