Persepolis complete signing of Brazilian forward Pereira

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team completed the signing of Leandro Marcos Peruchena Pereira.

The 31-year-old forward has penned an 18-month contract with the Iranian giants for an undisclosed fee.

Pereira will replace Dutch striker Jurgen Locadia, who terminated his contract with the Iran league leaders in late December.

The Brazilian footballer most recently played for Japanese side Gamba Osaka, where he scored nine goals in 53 matches.

Pereira started his playing career at Ferroviária in 2011 and has also played in Brazilian clubs Portuguesa and Palmeiras, Belgian side Club Brugge and Japanese teams Matsumoto Yamaga and Sanfrecce Hiroshima.