January 29, 2023

Persepolis complete signing of Brazilian forward Pereira

2 days ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (2 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
212 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team completed the signing of Leandro Marcos Peruchena Pereira.

The 31-year-old forward has penned an 18-month contract with the Iranian giants for an undisclosed fee.

Pereira will replace Dutch striker Jurgen Locadia, who terminated his contract with the Iran league leaders in late December.

The Brazilian footballer most recently played for Japanese side Gamba Osaka, where he scored nine goals in 53 matches.

Pereira started his playing career at Ferroviária in 2011 and has also played in Brazilian clubs Portuguesa and Palmeiras, Belgian side Club Brugge and Japanese teams Matsumoto Yamaga and Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

More Stories

FFIRI making the same mistakes on TM coach selection: Ebrahim Ghasempour

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Gholizadeh to join Turkish Superlig club Kasımpaşa [Report]

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Iran defeat Tajikistan at CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship

1 day ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan