Hector Cuper nominated to lead Team Melli [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Argentine coach Hector Cuper has been reportedly nominated to take charge of Iran’s national football team.

Iran football federation has negotiated with the 67-year-old coach, Kooora.com reported.

Cuper was sacked by DR Congo after a poor start to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying in June 2022.

The coach has had spells in charge of Valencia, Inter Milan, and Egypt.

Iran was headed by Carlos Queiroz in the 2022 FIFA World Cup but the federation didn’t renew the Portuguese coach’s contract.

Under the leadership of Queiroz, Team Melli suffered two defeats against England and the U.S. and earned a win over Wales, and failed to book a place in the knockout stage.