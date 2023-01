Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Forouzan Soleymani has been named as the new head coach of Iran’s women’s futsal team.

Under her tutelage, Iran claimed the title of the 2015 AFC Women’s Futsal Championship in Malaysia.

She has been re-appointed as Team Melli’s coach.

Soleymani will take charge of the Iran futsal team in the 2023 CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship.

The competition will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Jan. 25 to 31.