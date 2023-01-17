January 18, 2023

IPL: Aluminum and Gol Gohar share spoils [VIDEO]

12 hours ago Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – ARAK, Aluminum and Gol Gohar football teams shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the final match of the first half of the Iran Professional League (IPL) season.

The match between Aluminum and Gol Gohar, originally slated for late December, had been postponed due to heavy snowfall in Arak.

With the draw, Gol Gohar moved up to second place with 28 points, four points less than IPL leader Persepolis.

Aluminum also moved up one place to eight with 20 points.

